Journalist Rozina walks out of jail after one week

Prothom Alo senior reporter Rozina Islam, who was sent to jail on May 18 in a case filed under the Official Secrets Act, walked out of Kashimpur Women's Central Jail on Sunday afternoon after securing interim bail from a Dhaka court.

Rozina came out of the prison around 4:15 pm, according to jail officials.

Journalists and people from different walks of life received Rozina at the jail gate with flower bouquets. Her 13 relatives, including sister and brother-in-law, reached the jail gate around 3:25 pm in two microbuses to receive her.

The bail-related documents were sent to the jail authorities online and they freed her after examining those.

Earlier in the day, a Dhaka court granted interim bail to Rozina Islam until July 15 in the case.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Baki Billah granted the bail on a bond of Tk 5,000. The court also asked her to submit her passport before the court.

On Thursday, the court had fixed Sunday for passing an order after hearing her bail petition virtually.

The 42-year-old journalist, known for her investigative journalism, was detained at the Secretariat for over five hours before being handed over to police on May 17.

She allegedly clicked photos of documents related to government negotiations with pharma firms to buy Covid-19 vaccines, according to case documents.

An FIR was filed against Rozina under the Official Secrets Act and sections 379 and 411 of The Penal Code on a complaint filed by the Health Services Division with Shahbagh Police Station.

Later, on May 18, a Dhaka court sent Rozina to jail after rejecting the police's demand for her five-day remand. Rozina was taken to Kashimpur Central Women's Jail on that day only.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has formed a three-member probe committee to look into the allegations of the journalist's detention at the Secretariat and also her subsequent handover to the police.

Meanwhile, the case filed against Rozina was transferred to the Detective Branch of police on Wednesday.

Nationwide protests

Rozina’s harassment for hours and her subsequent arrest sparked condemnation across the country.

Journalists formed human chains and held rallies in the capital and other parts of the country on Wednesday demanding the "unconditional" release of Rozina and the punishment of those involved in harassing her at the Secretariat.

They also demanded withdrawal of the false cases filed against the journalist.

UN’s concern

The United Nations has said Rozina's arrest is obviously "something concerning”, noting that journalists need to be able to do their work free of any sort of harassment or physical threat anywhere around the world.

"Look, I've seen…we've seen the press reports on the journalist who was arrested in Bangladesh. It’s, obviously, something that we’re looking at. It’s something that's concerning," said Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, at a regular briefing on May 18.

Amnesty’s statement

Rozina's arrest and the failure of the Bangladesh authorities to provide concrete evidence pointing to a recognisable criminal offence raise concerns that she is being targeted for her critical reporting, the Amnesty International said on Wednesday.

In the absence of such evidence, the authorities must release Rozina immediately and she should not be punished for fulfilling her professional duties as a journalist, the human rights organisation also said.

TIB’s condemnation

Transparency International, Bangladesh (TIB) has also strongly condemned the detention and harassment of the investigative journalist at the Ministry of Health while performing her professional duties.

In a statement issued on May 18, TIB has demanded immediate withdrawal of charges and unconditional release of Rozina. It has also urged the government to show prudence by ensuring exemplary punishment to the culprits through proper investigation into the incident.

