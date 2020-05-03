Journalists are not hand-clappers: Nakuta

Media Ombudsman John Nakuta says journalists are not at the behest of politicians and should not be expected to shower those in positions of power with praises.

Nakuta made these remarks on Sunday at the COVID-19 communication cetre (CCC) in the capital, at an event organised to celebrate World Press Freedom.

World Press Freedom is marked every year on 03 May.

Nakuta at the onset took issue with politicians who expect the media to treat them with kid gloves saying journalist is not doing politicians a favour.

“We cannot be handclappers,” Nakuta said.

Nakuta was responding to, among others, an opinion piece penned by Presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari a week ago and appeared in local papers that the ombudsman perceived as an attempt to coerce the media into praising the work of President Hage Geingob and his administration.

In fact, Nakuta was dumbfounded by the purpose of Hengari’s piece.

The opinion piece came at the back of news that Namibia retained its position as the country with the freest press in Africa and 23rd globally.

It was titled ‘The Press in a Democracy is Not Above Critique and Introspection’.

“The Namibian media does not take pride in this achievement of patriots. To the fault-finding journalists, it only matters for the front-page when Namibia falls in the World Press Freedom or Transparency Indexes,” Hengari is quoted in the piece.

Journalists, according to Nakuta ought to provide facts and analysis for holding leaders – in every sector – accountable and for speaking truth to power.

“Freedom of speech is an inalienable right,” Nakuta said.

And to those politicians and public officials who think they are above reproach and criticism, Nakuta had this to say: “I don’t mean to be disrespectful but if you feel the heat too much, get out of the kitchen.”

This years’ World Press Freedom Day is being celebrated under the theme ‘Journalism without Fear and Favour’.

The ombud started off by giving credit to the Namibian media for abiding by a self-regulatory code of conduct.

This is evidenced by the fact that since Nakuta took charge of the office four years ago, he has only received six complaints from the public on bad media reports.

Seemingly self-critical, the ombudsman acknowledged that more needs to be done to educate the public about the work of the media ombudsman.

“There is lack of publicity,” he said.

Nakuta was part of a four-member panel on the day, the other three being founding and former editor of The Namibian newspaper, Gwen Lister, Information and Communication Technology Minister Peya Mushelenga and Frank Steffen, the Editor’s Forum chairperson.

“The State must get out of the controlling the media,” the human rights activist and academic said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency