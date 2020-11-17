JSC rejects PG recruitment corruption allegations

The allegations of serious corruption recently made against the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) about the process of appointing the next prosecutor-general are unfounded and should be rejected.

This is according to a statement issued by the Office of the Judiciary on Tuesday, following accusations of corruption by Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement leader Job Amupanda because the JSC rejected the idea of conducting the interviews publicly.

Amupanda also alleged that the initial requirements were lowered after one of the shortlisted candidates complained about the requirements being too high.

AR initially planned to demonstrate against the process on Wednesday, but the demonstration is now scheduled for Saturday. They said they will demand that the interview process be cancelled and that the JSC start afresh due to the alleged lack of transparency.

Deputy Director of Public Relations in the Office of the Judiciary, Ockert Jansen in the statement said the public has the right to express opinions and criticise public institutions, but allegations of criminal conduct against a constitutional body doing its best to execute an important constitutional mandate, must be grounded in fact.

“Therefore, the JSC rejects the unfounded allegations and remains on course to perform its constitutional mandate,” he said.

Jansen further said the JSC has previously explained why it decided not to hold public hearings for the appointment of the next prosecutor-general.

“It is unnecessary, therefore, to reply once more to the many questions from the media raising the same issues,” he said.

He added that after the placement of the first advertisement, concerns were raised in various quarters of the public, both in the media and directly to the JSC, about the 15-year post-admission requirement. Therefore, the JSC considered the views and concerns expressed and saw merit in reconsidering the 15-year requirement.

“Upper most in the JSC’s mind was the legitimate concern of disenfranchising a great number of individuals both in the public and private sector who otherwise might be deserving of consideration. For that reason the JSC, after thorough consideration and in good faith, reduced the 15 years to 10 years as post-admission experience requirement,” explained Jansen.

Source: Namibia Press Agency