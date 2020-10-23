Judgement over Katutura schoolgirl’s murder set for next month

Two men on trial in the High Court on charges of raping and murdering a schoolgirl in Katutura in 2013, will hear their fate on 16 November 2020, when judgement on the matter is handed down.

On Friday, the Fransiscus Dimitri Narimab, 29, and 22-year-old Ruben Fritz, made another appearance before High Court Judge Boas Usiku, when their rape and murder case was postponed to 16 November this year for the delivering of the verdict.

Usiku was scheduled to make his ruling public Friday morning, but was unable to do so because he could not finish writing the judgement on time due to other official commitments.

‘Judgement in this case will now be handed down on 16 November 2020 at 09h00,’ Usiku said as he postponed the matter.

Friday’s postponement was effected as per an agreement reached by State Advocate Ethel Ndlovu and the accused’s Legal Aid-funded defence lawyers Mbanga Siyomuinji and Hassan Engelbrecht in court.

In the matter, accused Narimab was initially set free on 16 March 2017 in a ruling handed down by Judge Usiku, following his successful application for discharge brought before the court by his State-funded lawyer Siyomuinji.

However, Narimab has been added to the case again after the prosecution team successfully appealed against the acquittal in the Supreme Court on 22 May 2019.

Narimab and Fritz are on trial for the alleged rape and murder of 18-year-old Alwina Uri-Khos between 28 and 29 March 2013.

The duo each face a charge of murder, two counts of rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating or obstructing or attempting to defeat the course of justice in respect of the schoolgirl’s death.

According to a summary of substantial facts contained in the charge sheet, on that night, Uri-Khos was in the company of Narimab and Fritz and they were seen socialising at different shebeens in Shandumbala in Windhoek.

She was allegedly raped twice and her body was discovered between the Shandumbala residential area and the western bypass road.

On the charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances, the State alleges that Uri-Khos was thrown to the ground, hit with rocks and other unknown objects and robbed of her mobile phone, a pair of shoes and trousers.

Fritz remains in police custody at the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility with no option to post bail since arrest, while Narimab is free on a warning.

