Judiciary distance itself from the increased traffic fines for drunk driving

The office of the Chief Magistrate have distanced itself from the decision to increase bail amount for drunk and driving from N.dollars 4000 to N.dollars 8000 for motorists caught under the influence of alcohol during festive season.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the office of the Judiciary deputy director for public relations Ockert Jansen said, the reason for recusal to such discussions is based on the doctrine of separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary.

He said the magistrate is not involved in the granting of bail at police stations prior to the first appearance of the accused, therefore, the magistrate could not participate in the request from the Namibian police to have a set-amount for bail.

Section 59 of the criminal procedure Act of 1977 deals with the granting of bail before the first appearance of an accused in a lower court. In this instance, a police official may grant bail to such an accused, if the accused deposits the sum of money as determined by such a police official, reads the statement.

Last week, Police Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga issued a warning to motorists that those who are caught driving while the influence of alcohol will have pay a bail of N.dollar 8 000 for Namibian citizens while foreign nationals will folk out N.dollar 9 000 during the festive season.

Source: Namibia Press Agency