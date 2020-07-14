Judiciary is compromised: Venaani

The declaration by the High Court that the swearing in of six Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) members to the National Assembly is unconstitutional, null and void is an indication that the judiciary is compromised.

This was said by the party’s leader, McHenry Venaani, when he vented his frustration at the judicial process at a media conference in the capital on Monday, responding to a High Court judgement hours earlier.

Venaani said it is not the court’s business to dictate to political parties which individuals ought to represent them in the legislature.

He claimed that the judgement was aimed at diverting the public’s attention from the Fishrot corruption scandal, in which former Cabinet ministers and the ruling party are implicated.

When it was put to Venaani if he was implying that the judiciary is biased, he said: “It’s more of a political argument. The court could have its own ways of dealing with political opponents… We know that some of the judges on the bench are political beings.”

He added that Namibian courts lean more on technicalities than merit in most cases.

“If you have to become a member of parliament, you should have derived that from the procedural body that elected you democratically. You can’t argue that my name is on the list only on the basis of a technicality but I was not democratically elected by the structures,” he said.

On Monday, the court ruled that PDM members Esmerelda !Aebes, Johannes Martin, Kazeongere Tjeundo, Geofrey Mwilima, Timotheus Sydney Shihumbu and Pieter Mostert were unconstitutionally sworn in as MPs.

They must be replaced by Charmaine Tjirare, Reginald Diergaardt, Mike Venaani, Frans Bertolini, Yvette Areas and Maximilliant Katjimune who were removed from the PDM candidate list earlier this year.

PDM is amongst others reluctant to cede to the High Court’s judgement as that would mean that it will be dominated by certain ethnic groups in parliament, something that is against its ethos and aspirations for Namibia, Venaani said.

As such, PDM will appeal the High Court ruling and also explore all avenues to find recourse.

“We think it is a political judgment. It does not give credence to the rule of law. Because we are an institution born out of a democratic culture, and internal democratic credentials are sacrosanct values that we cannot jettison,” he said.

Venaani added: “We are of the opinion that the Electoral Act cannot reign supreme, higher than the Constitution of the republic.”

Source: Namibia Press Agency