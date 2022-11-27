Julinho Sporting put Citizens on the sword

SRundu-based Debmarine Namibia Premiership outfit Julinho Sporting continued with their winning streak on Saturday with a 4-1 win against Citizens at the Khomasdal Stadium here.

Round three of the Debmarine Namibia Premiership continued with its action in Windhoek, Okahandja, Otjiwarongo and Walvis Bay.

Julinho, who won their opening two matches of the Premiership in Rundu a week ago, dominated Citizens at the Khomasdal Stadium in front of a handful of supporters to collect the much-needed three points.

The Rundu-based team scored their opening goal as early as the fifth minute of the match and then doubled the score in the 10th minute. Citizens scored their consolation goal just two minutes later.

Julinho scored their third goal in the 35th minute to go to the half-time break leading 3-1. In the second half, the Rundu boys found the back of the net in the 74th minute and won their third match from three matches.

Other matches played in Windhoek saw Tura Magic register their first win of the season with a 2-1 score against Tigers. UNAM and Orlando Pirates ended their game in a goalless draw at the UNAM Stadium.

Civics also won their first game of the season 2-0 against Life Fighters at the Khomasdal Stadium.

Meanwhile, matches played in Walvis Bay saw Eleven Arrows draw 1-1 against Young African. Blue Waters inflicted another defeat on Black Africa with a 1-0 scoreline to make it three defeats for Black Africa in three matches this season.

In Otjiwarongo, Mighty Gunners beat Young Brazilians 2-0 while at the Nau-Aib Stadium in Okahandja, African Stars beat the home team Okahandja United 2-0 to register their second victory of the season.

After round three and four of the Debmarine Namibia Premiership, Julinho top the log with nine points, Blue Waters are second with eight points after four games, and African Stars third with seven points.

Mighty Gunners and Okahandja United are fourth and fifth respectively, on seven points.

Black Africa languish at the bottom of the log in the 16th position, and Tigers are in 15th position. Both teams are on zero points after three matches played thus far.

