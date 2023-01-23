JUST IN: PICKERING BACK AS ED OF JUSTICE

Gladice Pickering has been appointed as Executive Director (ED) of the Ministry of Justice effective 01 February 2023.

Pickering replaces former ED Issaskar Ndjoze, who retired in 2020.

A statement issued on Monday by Secretary to Cabinet George Simataa said Pickering will serve as executive director for a fixed term of five years.

Pickering currently serves as company secretary at the Namibia National Reinsurance Corporation (NamibRe) and she previously served as Executive Director of the Ministry of Justice from January 2021 until July 2021 and as Deputy ED from November 2016 until December 2020.

She worked at the ministry for over 20 years, 13 of which were spent in various senior positions.

Prior to Pickering’s appointment, Felicity !Owoses and John Shimaneni acted as executive director.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency