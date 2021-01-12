The senior traditional chief of the Ovaherero Traditional Authority at Otjimbingwe, Gottlieb Kahikopo, died in the Okahandja State Hospital on Tuesday.

He was 80.

Confirming his death, his son Abraham Kahikopo said the cause of death is unknown.

“We are still awaiting on information from the hospital on the case of the death,” he said.

Kahikopo is survived by his wife and nine children.

He was the senior traditional chief of the Otjimbingwe traditional authority in the Erongo Region under the leadership of the paramount chief, advocate Vekuii Rukoro.

Kahikopo was born on 01 December 1940 at Farm Ondjombo Jogenjama near Otjimbingwe.

Source: Namibia Press Agency