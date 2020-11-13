Kahimise officially joins Cenored as its new CEO

Former City of Windhoek Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Robert Kahimise has officially joined the Central North Regional Electricity Distributor (Cenored), as its new CEO when he signed his five-year employment contract with the company on Friday.

The 48-year-old Kahimise signed his five-year employment contract with Cenored in the presence of the media at his office in Otjiwarongo.

Board chairperson of Cenored, Moses Matyayi who signed Kahimise’s contract on behalf of the company said the new boss had already resumed duty on 01 November 2020.

“We are very excited to announce and confirm his appointment as the new CEO of Cenored. We have no doubt in him, he is the man fit for the job and fit for the organisation due to his vast experience in the energy sector,” said Matyayi.

Kahimise previously worked at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Electricity Control Board (ECB), and was the CEO for a similar electricity distributor company in the Erongo Region before he became the City of Windhoek CEO in December 2016, said Matyayi.

On his part, Kahimise said he accepted the offer at Cenored with a happy heart, adding that it is indeed for him exciting to return back to the energy sector.

Cenored distributes electricity to the entire Otjozondjupa Region, Omaheke rural and parts of Oshikoto and Kunene regions.

The company with a staff complement of 212 employees, had been without a permanent CEO since the departure of its founding executive officer, Mburumba Appolus in March this year.

Source: Namibia Press Agency