Kahiriri breaths ‘fire and fury’ ahead of elections

Landless People’s Movement (LPM) candidate for the Katutura East Constituency in next week’s local authority and regional council elections, Olsen Kahiriri is a frustrated man.

The activist, unionist and politician made his frustration known during an interview with Nampa on Tuesday.

His anger stems from gross mismanagement of public resources, theft and racketeering allegedly perpetuated by those entrusted with public office.

Poor service delivery and government’s failure to uplift many Namibia’s from poverty trenches also fuel his dismay.

He also revealed how he intends to overturn fortunes for inhabitants of his constituency, Katutura East, for the better.

For Kahiriri, next week’s elections presents an opportunity for Namibians to vote ‘corrupt politicians’ out of office.

Further, the aspiring councillor pointed to issues that confront the Katutura East Constituency.

Joblessness, homelessness and lack of social or economic opportunities are among them.

This can be addressed through creating education opportunities and professionalism of sports in the constituency that boasts eight sporting venues, including the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

Its sporting potential can be transformed into an economic advantage.

“We want to make sure that the residents of Katutura East take part in the economic activities of this country,” he said, noting that land delivery, housing, employment creation reign high on his agenda.

Kahiriri said his sporting, legal, political and unionist backgrounds have placed him in a position to be the right candidate in the constituency ahead of his peers, adding that he is not in politics just for the sake of it.

“I am not an ordinary person. I have my own business, a labour and sports consultancy which is doing well. Serving my community and trying to improve what we are seeing is not something that started today,” he said, noting that he always stood firm on the side of the masses “whenever duty called”.

He also defended LPM’s sharp-tongued approach to politics which has earned the movement critics and supporters alike.

“Arrogant African leaders cannot be softly asked questions. [For them] everything you ask, then you are against them. We should be against the government because we gave them a blank cheque to run this country. We work tirelessly and pay tax,” he charged.

Source: Namibia Press Agency