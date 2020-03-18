Kakuva sworn in as Opuwo rural constituency councilor

The newly elected Opuwo rural constituency Councillor, Uaurikua Cornelius Kakuva was on Wednesday officially sworn in as the councillor at the regional chambers in Opuwo.

Popular Democratic Movement member Uaurikua Kakuva emerged victorious during the Opuwo rural constituency by-election held on 09 March 2020, when he garnered 2 066, followed by Kapukatua Kuvare of NUDO party with 640 and Swapo party candidate Styen Katupa with 435 votes out of the total 3 141 votes cast.

Kakuva was sworn in by District Magistrate Eliud Nakulonda of the Opuwo Magistrate’s Court. Kakuva took an oath to defend the Namibian Constitution and fulfil his given duties to the best of his abilities without prejudice.

He took his oath in the presence of other regional councillors from Outjo, Sesfontein, Opuwo Urban, Epupa, and Kamanjab including members of the community and PDM’s members. Also present at the event was Kunene regional governor Marius Sheya, who congratulated Kakuva and advised him that he should be a servant of the people and put positions aside and focus on developing not just Opuwo rural but the region as a whole. Sheya further added that Kakuva will be provided with all the necessary support he needs from the regional and governor’s office by mitigating challengers that hinders the region’s development.

In his acceptance statement, Kakuva promised to work hand in hand with other councillors in the region to fulfil his duties. He also assured the public that all those who fall under Opuwo rural constituency will be assisted fairly and developmental projects will cater for all without prejudice, of which political affiliation, religion or ethnic group they belong.

District Magistrate Nakulonda cautioned Kakuva to deliver his services to all people as per the oath that he took and to uphold the Republic of Namibia constitution.

He will serve in his new position until November this year when Namibians will go to the polls to vote for new regional and local authority councillors.

Kakuva, a former school principal and mayor of Opuwo town council replaces PDM’s Kazeongere Tjeundo who resigned to contest for a seat in the National Assembly on the PDM ticket at last years Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

Source: Namibia Press Agency