Kameeta greatly influenced my understanding of leadership: Geingob

President Hage Geingob said Bishop Emeritus Zephania Kameeta greatly influenced his understanding of what leadership is when they met for the first time met at the United Nations Institute of Namibia (UNIN) in Lusaka, Zambia.

Geingob made these remarks at the Ecumenical Service in the Hardap Region on Saturday, which was celebrating the servanthood leadership of Bishop Emeritus Kameeta, under the designation of Servititus Excellentia.

“I met Kameeta for the first time in exile in the 1970's when he came to Lusaka, Zambia at the UNIN, which I was heading as the director,” he said.

Geingob said he had heard a lot about Kameeta before their first meeting as a revolutionary pastor, who was also a comrade preaching liberation theology, as part of his advocacy for Namibia's emancipation from South Africa's colonial domination.

From back then until today, according to the Head of State, Kameeta believed that God never created man to oppress his fellow men and that all men were made in the image of God and endowed with the right to enjoy freedom, liberty, justice and equality.

“I was happy to meet him in person. When I introduced him to the UNIN students, whom he addressed with a statement I could never forget to this day. That statement greatly influenced my understanding of leadership,” Geingob said.

According to him, Kameeta said leadership is not like wearing a necklace around one’s neck, but that it comes with responsibilities.

“What I learned from that statement is that leadership is not a thing to show off with or to go around boasting about. It requires humility, transparency and accountability to gain the trust of those whom you are leading,” the president noted further.

He said he now reminds others when they assume leadership positions about this golden lesson, which Kameeta expressed decades ago.

Geingob further lauded Kameeta for his support during the 2017 Swapo Party Congress, where the former contested as one of the presidential candidates.

Geingob said he appointed Kameeta as the Minister of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare because of his selfless personality, among other qualities.

