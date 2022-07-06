Kandjeke flags overspending at home affairs and immigration department

Auditor-General, Junias Kandjeke, has accused the department of home affairs and immigration under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security of overspending in the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

Kandjeke stated the overspending of the department in his audit report compiled in March 2022.

In the report, Kandjeke stated that the main division of the department had exceeded its allocated budget by more than N.dollars 6.3 million, while the subdivisions overspent by more than N.dollars 8.2 million in total.

“The overspending for the subdivisions was however granted by treasury through the virementation process of funds from other accounts. I would however like to recommend that strict measures are put in place to avoid this unauthorised use of government funds,” said Kandjeke.

He also called on the department of home affairs and immigration to see to it that planned activities are implemented within the approved budget of the department.

Kandjeke said another discovery was made at the same department as it overclaimed more money through the subsistence and travelling allowance vote, which exceeded by nearly N.dollars 3.5 million in the financial year which ended 31 March 2021.

The home affairs and immigration department also made double payments to three suppliers with funds amounting to more than N.dollars 2.3 million,' he said.

Kandjeke still recommended for strict financial control measures, which will ensure that double payments do not happen in the future.

He strongly urged the department to recover the money paid to the three suppliers erroneously and to file the proof for auditing purposes.

Kandjeke further accused the department of having failed to conduct its annual stock-taking at six stock control points, which he said is against the treasury rules.

“The department did not even seek exemptions from treasury in this regard,” he said.

He however, stated that the department’s financial records as provided to him, were satisfactory by nature.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency