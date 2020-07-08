Kandjeke questions NamPolâ€™s crime prevention efforts

â€“ Auditor General (AG) Junias Kandjeke has poked holes in the Namibian Police Force (NamPol)â€™s crime prevention initiatives, citing inconsistent record-keeping and public awareness and ineffective crime tips suggestion boxes.

Kandjeke revealed these findings in NamPolâ€™s audit report on crime prevention which covers three financial years of 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18 as submitted to the National Assembly for scrutiny last week.

The audit found that NamPol is not adequately resourced in terms of having the necessary staff and vehicle strength to effectively execute crime prevention duties, roles and responsibilities in order to reduce crime.

Kandjeke also said the force is inadequately funded to competitively execute its mandate and that it does not adequately review its crime prevention initiatives.

Apart from inconsistent record-keeping, creation of public awareness and crime education on crime prevention, the audit further found that there are unclear measurements and reporting in place to ensure the effective implementation of crime prevention initiatives.

Kandjeke said the anonymous reporting mechanism of suggestion boxes was ineffective as the public did not understood the purpose of the initiative.

On the front of crime reporting analysis, the benefits of using data to focus policing efforts have not yielded desired outcomes, while the force also failed to implement the use of a crime concentration chart at all police stations.

Further, the distinct roles and responsibilities for crime statistics analysis were not documented and understood by all police stations.

More so, the AG says all NamPol members were not trained in basic statistical analysis methods and that there was no uniform crime analysis reporting in place during the audit period.

There was a lack of synergy between NamPol and other stakeholders in the security cluster to promote efficiency and improved crime prevention, the AG also found.

It was further established that the police failed to determine its response time to a crime that will institute effective corrective measures to improve performance to reassure the public.

In his recommendations, Kandjeke advised that NamPol periodically review its crime prevention initiatives to determine the impact of its policing exploits and consistently undertake periodic, responsive and vigorous public awareness campaigns.

NamPol must also improve the flow of information between itself and the public, solicit support from community members and put emphasis on educating the public on the effective use of suggestion boxes.

Source: Namibia Press Agency