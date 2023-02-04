Kantema-Gaomas against proposed merger of NYS, NYC and youth directorate

Deputy Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service Emma Kantema-Gaomas yesterday called on the youth to hold the National Youth Council (NYC) officials accountable when failing to implement policies.

Kantema-Gaomas made the call here during her keynote address for the official commissioning of the National Taskforce Committee to Implement the Targeted Review Report on Youth Unemployment in Namibia.

She said the Sport, Youth and National Service Ministry (MSYNS) wants to ensure that the conversation reaches the very important stakeholders, which is the youth whom they are doing the work for.

“I am really using this opportunity to urge the youth to hold NYC accountable. Oftentimes when we present policies and reports the question that arises is, ‘how sure are we that you are going to implement this?’, so hold NYC responsible and accountable,” she said.

The meeting comes after Namibia undertook a Targeted Review Report on Youth Unemployment in December 2019, which was peer-reviewed by the African Peer Review (APR) Forum of Heads of State and Government in February 2020.

(NAMPA)

Source: The Namibian Press Agency