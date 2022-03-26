Kantema-Gaomas shares Opuwo rape victim’s nightmare

Please give me condoms so that every night, I can give [them] to my uncle as I want to complete my school [in order] to take my mother out of poverty,” was the sad reply officials received from a rape victim during an outreach programme.

The year was 2018, in Opuwo.

To the Youth, Sport and National Service Deputy Minister, Emma Kantema-Gaomas, along with her colleagues from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the response struck like a wrecking ball.

All they wanted to know was how the Youth and Health outreach programme could be improved to assist locals as far as sexual reproductive health matters were concerned. All the victim wanted was condoms, her only shield against her ruthless uncle.

“It is sad. That girl simply had to endure rape, just to be able to finish school in order to support her mother,” an emotional Kantema-Gaomas said upon follow-up on Thursday.

Kantema-Gaomas shared the ordeal as a preface to her contribution to the Combating of Rape Amendment Bill draft legislation seeking stricter penalties and sentences for rape convicts.

In this particular case, a girl was constantly raped by her uncle who was the breadwinner.

The victim had no one to turn to out of fear of not knowing where the next meal would come from, Kantema-Gaomas explained, stressing how rape is sometimes linked to poverty.

For the safety of the victim, the deputy minister did not disclose her identity.

By sharing the ordeal, Kantema-Gaomas attempted to bring to the attention of the House how those entrusted with protecting have become the actual perpetrators of rape, like leaving goats under the care of hyenas.

“As we discuss the amendment, let us ensure that access to services forms part of this bill. In doing so, government offices, ministries and agencies would be compelled to ensure budget allocation for capacitating shelters and safety nets,” she said.

She added: “Victims of sexual assault may feel embarrassed, ashamed or fearful of their perpetrators, which could result in persons not going for the required assistance or reporting the crime.”

The bill also seeks to provide for additional coercive circumstances for rape; to amend certain minimum sentences for rape and clarify that the minimum sentences for rape apply equally to rape under the common law.

“Some cultural activities or norms might fall in the lines of sexual assault, hence the need for traditional or community leaders to be engaged on harmful cultural practices,” she further implored.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency