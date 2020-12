Swapo Party Parliamentarian and former National Youth Council Executive Chairperson, Mandela Kapere was laid to rest on Saturday at the Pioneerparks cemetery in Windhoek.

Kapere died from COVID-19 complications on 07 December 2020 at the age of 38 while under medical attention at his home in Windhoek.

Kapere is survived by his wife, two children and both parents.

Shortly after his death, President Hage Geingob accorded Kapere a hero’s funeral.

Source: Namibia Press Agency