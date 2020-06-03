Karibib Town Council delegation makes learning visit to Gobabis

A delegation of about seven officials from the Karibib Town Council together with inhabitants of Karibib informal settlements visited Gobabis Municipality on Tuesday for a study on up-scaling informal settlement upgrading.

The purpose of the one day visit was to meet with officials from the Gobabis Municipality and to learn from the institutional set-up that has enabled

Gobabis to successfully upgrade its informal settlement through community driven servicing and upgrading of ervens and installing water and sewer systems.

The delegation visited the Freedom Square informal settlement where members of the community development team and officials from the Gobabis

Municipality gave them a short tour around the area to show them sewer and water connection points and to explain the role played by the community members during after the project.

Speaking to this news agency on Tuesday, public relations officer in the Gobabis Municipality, Frederick Ueitele said the project is distinctive because

it is a community participatory project and it enables people with low income to afford land.

As a result of the partnership implementation of water and sanitation project between the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia (SDFN), Namibia

Housing Action Group (NHAG) and Gobabis Municioality, 1088 fully serviced ervens has been allocated to people in Freedom Square informal settlement and 700 ervens have been identified and will be allocated in the coming month.

Meanwhile, Property Officer in the Karibib Town Council, Jafet Garoeb said, Gobabis Municipality has advanced in informal settlement upgrading, therefore, the learning visit to Gobabis was necessary because it will serve as a guide on how to overcome challenges that they have encountered in the Karibib informal settlement upgrading project.

“What we have learned and noticed is that with this project, the commitment and involvement of members of the community is of paramount importance.

Through SDFN AND NHAG, various local and international town council and municipalities including the Angolan Ministry of Territorial Administration, a delegation from Botswana, Kenya, Zambia and Uganda have visited the Gobabis Municipality on learning visits aimed at bringing about an inclusive urban development as well as accelerating access to land, services and housing for the urban low income inhabitants.

Source: Namibia Press Agency