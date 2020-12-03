Kariseb re-elected as chairperson of Omaheke Regional Council

Regional councillor for the Kalahari Constituency in the Omaheke Region, Ignatius Kariseb was on Wednesday re-elected as the chairperson of the Omaheke Regional Council.

Kariseb is joined by the newly elected Epukiro Constituency Councillor, Piniel Pakarae and Wenzel Kavaka of the Otjombinde Constituency who make up the management committee.

The new Councillor of the Okorukembe Constituency, Rocco Nguvauva, re-elected Gobabis Constituency councilor Augustinus Telebe and Aminuis Constituency Councillor, Peter Kazongominja were elected to represent the region in the National Council.

During his acceptance speech, Kariseb said, the 2020 elections were perhaps the most contested regional council and local authority elections since the first elections in 1992, adding that this is a clear indication that Namibia’s democracy is evolving and the people strongly want change.

He urged his fellow councillors to act proactively and aggressively in order to fulfil the promises that they had made to the electorates during their respective election campaigns.

“It is predominantly our responsibility as members of the regional council to address the many needs of our fellow inhabitants,” he added.

Kariseb went on to say, in the past few years, the Omaheke Regional Council has seen demonstrations and petitions against corruption, where councillors and officials alike have been accused of corruption and maladministration of public funds. He thus noted that, various investigations into these allegations were conducted internally and externally and reports on the outcomes of these investigations were already presented to the management committee during the past month.

“From here, all these investigation reports will be presented to the councilors item by item for the council to take informed resolutions in the next week,” he stated.

Source: Namibia Press Agency