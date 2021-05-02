Joseph Ndeshipanda Kashea was yesterday buried at Omugulugwombashe Memorial Shrine in the Omusati Region.

Kashea, a freedom fighter in Namibia’s quest for independence, died on 14 April at the age of 70.

In a speech presented on his behalf during the burial ceremony, President Hage Geingob stated that Namibians remain grateful for Kashea’s immense sacrifice, courage and devotion to his fellow Namibian brothers and sisters.

“He volunteered to fight for the freedom of his compatriots,” Geingob narrated, adding that Kashea chose the harder path in life, which is the path of resistance (against apartheid rule).

According to Geingob, Kashea joined the vanguard liberation movement, Swapo, in 1968, at a time when joining Swapo was tantamount to having a death wish.

Geingob pointed out that because of his bravery, Kashea experienced his first arrest at the age of 19 and due to his activities in Swapo, he faced expulsion from school and his education was interrupted.

“Threats of arrest and even death did not deter Comrade Kashea from carrying out the duties of mobilisation on the homefront,” explained the Head of State.

However, Geingob urged people of Namibia not to be self-seeking, but rather seek to uplift fellow Namibians, their respective communities and the country.

Source: Namibia Press Agency