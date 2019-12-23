Kashikola appears in Katutura Magistrate’s Court

The Deputy Minister of Safety and Security, Daniel Kashikola made his first appearance on Monday at the Katutura Magistrate Court for allegedly driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol..

Kashikola appeared before Magistrate Atutala Shikalepo and his case was postponed to 31 March 2020 for the laboratory results and for further police investigation.

Kashikola was charged for drunk and driving, reckless and negligence of the moving backwards and bumped another vehicle.

He preferred to be represented by his own defence legal lawyer for the next appearance.

Kashikola's bail of N.dollars 8 000 was also extended until his next court appearance on 1 April 2020.

He was arrested on 14 December 2019 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Inspector-General of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol), Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga on 16 December 2019 confirmed to Nampa that Kashikola was arrested after he allegedly hit a private vehicle with a black Mercedes Benz belonging to the government with number plate GRN 46, which he was driving.

Meanwhile, a crime report issued on 16 December 2019 by NamPol's spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi indicated that the 62-year-old deputy minister had allegedly parked the government vehicle in front of the Woermann Brock parking area in the Ombili informal settlement.

The car rolled backward and hit a Toyota Tazz which was parked, she said.

The sedan was driven by a 40-year-old woman. No one was injured in the accident and the vehicles were not damaged.

The deputy minister was however allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol when his blood was drawn at a local hospital shortly after the incident.

A case of driving under the influence of alcohol was opened at the Wanaheda Police Station and investigations in the matter continue.

Victoria Likius represented the State in this matter.

Source: Namibia Press Agency