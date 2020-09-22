KASU delays winter cup resumption

Despite the recent lifting of the State of Emergency regulations, the resumption of the annual Katutura Sports Union’s winter cup remains halted.

The tournament, which started on 01 August 2020, could not be concluded as scheduled due to regulations put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

KASU chairperson, Kuveri Tjonga, told Nampa in an interview on Tuesday that the number of football teams remaining in the competition will contravene the government regulations on COVID-19.

“There are nine football teams remaining and as a responsible organisation, we have to halt the resumption as the number of 50 people per gathering is still in place,” Tjonga said, urging the remaining football teams to be patient and to continue training while awaiting resumption dates.

The chairperson, however, added that the netball competition ended in mid-August after Otjinene-based Otjijere Ladies defeated their counterparts Okavandje from Windhoek in the final.

Tjonga said the remaining football matches will see Dynamos from Ovihitua going up against Township City in the first football quarterfinals.

Onembenge will face Otjihitua Tjivi Tjaruru, while Otjijere from Otjinene will lock horns against their Otjinene counterparts Okauua Rovers in the other quarterfinal match, with defending champions Tom and Jerry football team having already booked their place in the semi-finals of the tournament.

