Katjavivi urges EU to consider Namibian beef to address poverty

Speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi has on Friday urged Africa Working Group of the European Union Council (COAFR) delegation currently visiting the country to consider taking Namibian beef and grapes to European markets.

Katjavivi said this on Friday at the National Assembly in the Constitution Room during a media briefing for the COAFR delegation team to share their views and highlights on their visit to Namibia.

He said Namibia is facing many social challenges including continued high unemployment rates in particularly the youth, and further more, close to 995 000 Namibians live in shacks in informal settlements without proper sanitation facilities which caused a range of serious health hazards most notably the Hepatitis E.

Therefore, the COAFR delegation team should help Namibia create employment to address poverty by exporting and introducing Namibian beef and grapes into European markets.

If you go Brussels or any other European country during summer, the best and sweetest grapes you might are likely from Namibia. Just check it, they are always written there on the packet said Katjavivi.

He added that Namibia's economic situation is quite strained especial after a prolonged drought that affected most part of the country. And when the country got blessed with rains, it caused massive flooding in several parts of the country.

European Union (EU) ambassador to Namibia Sinikka Antila said, the EU is looking for at a long term development partnership with Namibia and help where it can to address some challenges Namibia is facing.

We want to strengthen our bilateral corporation, we have the European Development Bank willing to invest in Namibia in terms of youth empowerment, SME development, there is a lot of work to do said Antila.

Source: Namibia Press Agency