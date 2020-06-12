Katutura Central Constituency Councillor who arrested in April for allegedly physically assaulting a woman and pointing a firearm

Katutura Central Constituency Councillor, Ambrosius Kandjii who was arrested in April for allegedly physically assaulting a woman and pointing a firearm at her, is expected to make another appearance in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court next Tuesday.

The councillor, who is free on bail of N.dollars 3 000, made his first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on 27 April 2020, when his assault case was postponed to 16 June 2020 pending further police investigations into the matter.

Kandjii appeared before Windhoek Magistrate Atutala Shikalepo and the bail was granted without conditions attached as per an agreement reached in court by Kandjii’s privately-instructed defence lawyer Ketuu Kaura and prosecutor Victoria Ndapandula Likius.

At the time, Namibian Police Force spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said Kandjii was arrested after the woman opened a criminal case against him, claiming that he punched her in the face and pointed a firearm at her.

It is alleged that the woman went to Kandjii’s house to be registered for the Emergency Income Grant (EIG) after her first application was rejected because she was registered as a taxpayer previously, but she is no longer employed.

Source: Namibia Press Agency