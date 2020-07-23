Katwitwi to become a village council soon: Ausiku

The governor of the Kavango West Region, Sirkka Ausiku, said the Kavango West Regional Council is in the process of transitioning the Katwitwi settlement into a village council.

Katwitwi, which was granted settlement status in 2016, is located on the left bank of the Okavango River along the Namibia-Angola border, approximately 35 kilometres northwest of Nkurenkuru.

“The regional council is further working on upgrading Bunya, Mpungu and Katjinakatji villages to settlements. The process is nearing completion,” Ausiku said when she delivered her State of the Region Address here on Wednesday.

The governor said during the period under review, the regional council built four constituency offices at Mpungu, Mankumpi, Tondoro and Ncamagoro and the construction of a government office park was allocated N.dollars 3 million to continue with phase two of the project.

“The regional council implemented 112 rural development programmes in all eight constituencies of the region,” she stated.

Ausiku said while she appreciates that the functions of the directorate of education were decentralised to the regional council, no schools were constructed in the region during this review period, although the region requested a new fully-fledged secondary school to be constructed in Nkurenkuru, aimed at reducing overcrowding in the current schools.

“However we appreciate the construction of a number of classrooms and new hostels at schools such as Katjinakatji Senior secondary School and Erago Primary School, amongst others,” she indicated.

The governor further pointed out that the region received N.dollars 41 million to assist schools to meet Coronavirus (COVID-19) safety guidelines.

The funds would be used for water provision, construction of ablution blocks, as well as the renovation of schools and hostels.

On rural water supply, the governor said 77 per cent of the region’s population has access to safe drinking water, whereas 23 per cent still travels at least 31 kilometres to source water, which indicates that more needs to be done in terms of water provision to communities.

