Kavango East and West record 19 cases of leprosy in 2019

The two Kavango regions diagnosed 19 new cases of leprosy last year the Director of Health in the two regions Timea Ngwira said here.

Speaking during the orientation and on-site training for health workers on leprosy on Thursday, Ngwira said this was the highest number of cases reported in the past five years in the entire country.

However all of these cases are currently receiving treatment, she explained.

Leprosy is a chronic disease that can be passed on from person to person. It affects the skin and nerves of infected individuals.

Pale patches on the skin are usually the first sign of the disease. They are painless and do not itch, so often ignored by the patient.

World Leprosy Day is also commemorated annually on 30 January with the aim to increase public awareness about the disease.

This year the day is commemorated under the theme Zero Disability.

The theme constitutes to everyone having an opportunity to continue with the fight against this infection as well as to weaken the isolation that often burdens the people who carry its unmistakable signs, the director said.

She said the regional and national leprosy team have been conducting awareness on the disease in the districts of both regions for the past week.

The teams she pointed out also got a chance to visit the ex-leprosy and current patients at many villages especially at Mashare where leprosy patients used to be treated before independence.

Leprosy is still in our midst. Leprosy is curable when detected and treated early, Ngwira said.

It is thus of great importance the director said that health workers are trained to find all patients to get treatment early.

Source: Namibia Press Agency