Kavango East police investigating two rape cases

Two cases of Combating Rape are being investigated by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Kavango East Region after two women were raped on Wednesday in Rundu.

Kavango East Acting Crime Investigations Coordinator, Detective Chief Inspector, Ewald Kavara told Nampa on Friday.

He said the first case involve two man who allegedly had sexual intercourse with a 14- year-old girl after she was lured at one of the suspect's house who claim to be his boyfriend in Kehemu location.

Kavara said the victim was allegedly walking alone at around 23h00 coming from Kehemu, on her way to Safari location where she met one of the suspect who is supposed to be his boyfriend.

He said the so-called boyfriend, together with his accomplish friend asked the victim to go back to his house in Kehemu whereby the victim agreed.

However, upon their arrival, Kavara said the boyfriend decided not to go inside the house because his parents were still awake and went into an old building and forced himself upon the victim and had sexual intercourse without her consent.

When he finished, his friend, now accomplice, also had sexual intercourse with the victim without her consent while the victim was drunk, Kavara said.

The acting crime investigations coordinator said the suspects have not yet been arrested as they are still at large but the police know them. He stressed the members are on the ground to try to get to the bottom of the case to arrest the suspects.

In another separate rape incident, a 31-year-old woman was also allegedly raped on Wednesday night at around 20h00 in Ndama location.

It is alleged that the suspect was drinking together with the victim at the neighbour's house. After that, the victim went home to go sleep and the suspect followed her to her room. He then entered the victim's sleeping room while the victim was a sleep and had sexual intercourse without her consent, explained Kavara.

He said the suspect fled the scene after the incident and he still at large but he is known since they are neighbours.

Source: Namibia Press Agency