The police in the Kavango East region have charged two shebeen owners N.dollars 2000 each after they were caught selling alcohol beyond trading hours as stipulated in stage three regulation of the State of Emergency.

Kavango East regional crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner BonifatiusKanyetu told Nampa yesterday said both traders were caught selling alcohol during illegal times, on Friday.

He said one shebeen owner is based in the Ndiyona constituency whilst the other is based in Rundu.

He said stage three of the State of Emergency states that the trading hours for the sale of alcohol is 12h00 to 18h00 Mondays to Fridays and 09h00 to 13h00 on Saturdays. No sale of alcohol is permitted on a Sunday.

Kanyetu called on members of the public to comply with the rules of the state of emergency as this is done to suppress the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

