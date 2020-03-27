The Kavango East Region on Wednesday held a stakeholder meeting to discuss various ways to handle a COVID-19 outbreak in the region’s six constituencies, should it occur.

Speaking during the discussions Chairperson of the Kavango East Regional Council, John Thighuru, said funds meant for independence celebrations this year would be used to assist in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

He said each constituency in the region was given N.dollars 30 000 for the Independence Day celebrations, meaning a total of N.dollars 180 000 has been directed towards the curbing of COVID-19.

Thighuru said an additional N.dollars 800 000 from the coffers of the Kavango East Regional Council will also be put aside for this use and will be divided amongst the six constituencies.

All the constituency offices also implemented basic preventative measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency