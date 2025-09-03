Namibia Commended for Pioneering Role in APRM Governance Index



Kavango west: The Kavango West Regional Council has launched a comprehensive monitoring tour of VAT-funded and capital projects across the region to assess progress and identify areas requiring intervention from regional authorities.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the two-week assessment tour revealed mixed results across various development initiatives including boreholes, de-bushed roads, community gardens, and agricultural projects.





At Gcagcawe village, members of a mahangu threshing project expressed concerns over prohibitive transport costs of N.dollars 600 per trip to move their machinery for tenders. The six community members who own the project have appealed to the constituency office for a donkey cart as a more sustainable and affordable transport solution. ‘We appreciate the threshing machine which has improved our livelihoods, but the high transport costs make it difficult to reach more customers,’ said one of the project members, emphasising that a donkey cart would significantly reduce operational expenses.





In Etenderera village, resident Tangeni Onesmus raised payment concerns regarding a cash-for-work road de-bushing project. Workers, who began their shifts at 04h00 daily, expressed confusion over the payment structure, questioning whether compensation was calculated per kilometre or hourly rates. ‘We worked hard on this road project, but when payment came, it was only N.dollars 1 200 for what we thought was 10 kilometres of work. We need clarity on the payment per kilometre,’ Onesmus explained.





Water infrastructure projects across the constituencies face significant challenges. Residents report that weak solar systems and faulty pumps result in low water pressure, forcing communities and livestock to wait hours for water access, and many residents still walk considerable distances to reach water points despite tank installations.





Control Administrative Officer for the Mankumpi Constituency, Athanasius Katamba, acknowledged the mixed project performance. ‘All these projects benefit community members, especially water extension projects. We’re working to reduce the distances people walk to collect water,’ Katamba stated. He highlighted successful initiatives like the community garden at Ou Cordon while encouraging underperforming projects to learn from successful examples to improve their operations and enhance community livelihoods.

