Kavango West Regional Council is conducting public engagements to share information on its customer service charter

The Kavango West Regional Council (KWRC) is conducting public engagements to share information on its customer service charter.

A customer service charter is a document that outlines how an organization promises to work with its customers along with providing insights into how an organization operates.

The initiative, which started on Monday, will end on 18 November and is taking place in all constituencies in the region.

KWRC Senior Public Relations Officer Salomo Tenga told Nampa on Thursday the initiative aims to inform the public on the content of the customer service charter so as to broaden the understanding of all services expected from the council and responsibilities of all directorates within the council.

‘It further allows for the public to know what is expected from them in the operations of the council,’ he explained.

