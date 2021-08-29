Kazanambo laid to rest at Okapuka farm

Former Cabinet minister, ex-soldier and journalist, Kazenambo ‘Mandela’ Kazenambo’s remains were interred at farm Okapuka, some few kilometres outside Windhoek on Saturday.

Kazenambo died on 17 August after a long battle with the novel coronavirus. He was 58.

‘KK, as he was fondly known is survived by his two sons, Mutumbe (17) and Munikore (16).

The funeral was attended by Vice President Nangolo Mbumba who represented President Hage Geingob, official opposition leader McHenry Venaani, higher education minister Itah Kandjii-Murangi, governors James Uerikua [Otjozondjupa] and Laura McLeod-Katjirua [Khomas] and former Windhoek mayor Muesee Kazapua and ex-Cabinet minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa among other dignitaries.

It was a sombre moment as pain could be seen on the faces of those who conglomerated to pay their last respect to a man described by many orators as straightforward, upright and unapologetic.

As the casket descendent into the ground, Kazenambo was honoured with a 17- gun salute by the Namibian Defence Force.

