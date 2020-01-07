KBA promises better season in 2020

The President of the Khomas Basketball Association (KBA) Nigel Mubita says the 2019 season was a major success and plans are in place to have a better 2020 season.

Speaking exclusively to Nampa on Tuesday, Mubita says his executive is now more organised as evidenced by the KBA being able to have three divisions on the men's section and a 100 per cent increase in the only women's division.

In 2018 we had four teams and that number went up to eight. Our aim is to have 10 teams in the women's division so that there can be more entertainment and competition amongst themselves, he said.

Mubita added that this can only be made possible if the sport becomes popular in the primary and secondary schools which in turn will feed the league with players.

He added that the KBA is planning on allowing schools to participate in the second division as a way of exposing the younger players to the high-quality competition.

KBA had the inaugural Independence Cup which was won by University of Namibia (UNAM) Wolves, who also won the men's senior league title.

However the KBA Knockout Cup could not take place as the season was jam-packed, but the tournament will be back this year.

Mubita bemoaned the current economic situation for the lack of sponsorship as the league is being kept afloat by the teams themselves through registration.

In 2018 we had a couple of companies coming through, last year we had some companies showing interest so we will approach them again this year and hope for the best, Mubita explained.

The success of the local season saw a combined KBA team travel to South Africa in November to participate in the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Africa League, a project run with the National Basket Association (NBA) of the United States of America which aims to popularise the sport on the continent.

The Namibian team, beat their South African counterparts in the upset of the six-team tournament while narrowly losing to Zambia and Zimbabwe.

We lost most of the matches because we could not travel with our best players, we also lacked depth as we had so many players injured during the tournament, he added.

KBA will also host a 3X3 tournament in February, before hosting the Independence Cup in the first week of March, before the season proper kicks off.

Mubita called on sponsors to come on board and support Basketball while calling on the Municipality to avail the UN Plaza to KBA.

