Keetmanshoop community embarks on cemetery clean-up campaign

Keetmanshoop community members on Friday started cleaning up the three cemeteries at the town as part of the 'Keetmanshoop graveyard winter community clean-up campaign.'

The campaign, which is an initiative of Youth Pride Funerals, started on Friday and ends Sunday.

Edwin Jacobs, who is the owner of Youth Pride Funerals, said they decided to clean up the cemeteries with the help of willing community members as a way of giving back to the community.

“We are doing this fas a token of appreciation. We saw that we had to do something for our community so we pledged to clean the graveyards. We encourage the public and other businesses to join us. We will also provide lunch for the volunteers,” he said.

Speaking as she launched the three-day clean-up campaign, Keetmanshoop Deputy Mayor Charlcyta Cooper said cemeteries are important features and are focal points for family, religious and ethnic celebrations that honour those who were loved dearly, but have died.

“It is where we have buried those we love and still carry in our hearts and thoughts. I would like to thank Youth Pride Funerals for this initiative. It is important to clean our graveyards and this act of kindness should be praised and supported by everyone, including political and business leaders in our town,” she said.

Approached for comment, Keetmanshoop Municipality public relations officer Dawn Kruger said the municipality lacks manpower to clean up the cemeteries, which is something that should be done by the town council.

“We do not have enough people to clean up the cemeteries. They are huge and a gesture like this is really welcome and highly appreciated,” she added.

Source: Namibia Press Agency