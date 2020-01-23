Keetmanshoop drug case trial starts in April

The trial of a 30-year-old man who was arrested and charged with possessing and dealing in illicit drugs in September 2018, will commece in April this year.

The accused, Michael Jossop on Wednesday made another court appearance in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court before magistrate Olivia Van der Colff, who postponed his case to 23 April 2020 for trial.

Jossop face a charge of dealing in dependence-producing substances with an alternative count of possession of dependence-producing substances which he on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Jossop was arrested during a search by the Namibian Police Force at his home in the Iileni informal settlement in Keetmanshoop after a tip-off by community members.

A total of 140 full Mandrax tablets worth N.dollars 14 000 were confiscated from a small shop he runs at his home. An amount of N.dollars 930 was also confiscated.

Jossop was granted bail of N.dollars 5 000 by magistrate Melissa Mungunda during his first court appearance on 28 September last year.

The accused was represented in court by legal aid lawyer Samantha Loubser while the State was represented by Frederick Van de Colf.

Source: Namibia Press Agency