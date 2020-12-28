Keetmanshoop man in stabbing incident remanded in custody

The 34-year-old man accused of stabbing and killing his girlfriend here on Friday was denied bail in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The accused, Johannes Claasen, made his first court appearance before magistrate Melissa Mungunda and was remanded in custody because police investigations are at an early stage and it is not in the interest of the administration of justice for bail to be granted.

Mungunda postponed the case to 12 February 2021 for further police investigations and for the accused to acquire legal representation.

The State was represented by Marlon Adams.

Claasen allegedly stabbed his girlfriend 28-year-old, Ridensia Lamberth, and their 11-month-old daughter on Friday morning.

Lamberth was stabbed in her chest and died, while the 11- month-old baby was stabbed in the head and on the left side of her neck but survived the stabbing at the Tseiblaagte residential area of Keetmanshoop.

Source: Namibia Press Agency