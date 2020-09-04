Keetmanshoop Mayor’s Trust perceived to be dormant

The Keetmanshoop Mayor’s Trust has spent less than half of the funds received when it was established in 2018 to help vulnerable members of the community at the southern town.

This, the trust says, is because requests for assistance do not adhere to the requirements for assistance.

Complaints have been received from community members who unsuccessfully sought assistance from the trust in the past.

The trust was established in September 2018 to assist vulnerable members of the community such as the elderly, people living with HIV and AIDS, school-going orphans and unemployed single mothers of minor children.

When the trust was established, it received an amount of N.dollars 302 143 in pledges from companies and individuals. Less than N.dollars 100 000 has been used since.

Responding to questions by Nampa recently, Keetmanshoop Municipality Public Relations Officer Dawn Kruger said the trust used about N.dollars 50 000 for the Christmas dinner for the elderly in 2018 and earlier this year it bought 32 school uniforms at a cost of N.dollars 9 884.

“The school uniforms have not yet been delivered due to the COVID-19 school closures, but this will be done at the earliest convenience and we are also to provide N.dollars 5 000 for Christmas meals to the elderly at the OLPH Catholic Church,” said Kruger.

After receiving questions from this news agency recently on why the trust seems inactive in the times of COVID-19 amidst widespread suffering owing to cold conditions, hunger and poverty, the trust resolved to purchase bedsheets, curtains, pillows and pillow covers and five water dispensers for 12 rooms at the COVID-19 isolation centre at the Keetmanshoop State Hospital, costing N.dollars 20 100. These however are still to be delivered to the hospital.

“Whilst awaiting the written queries from the Nampa journalist, the trustees also directed the secretariat to obtain more data regarding the needs of Keetmanshoop residents quarantined due to COVID-19,” said minutes seen by Nampa of the trust’s meeting on 11 August 2020.

Responding to those written inquiries, Kruger pinned the trust’s inactiveness on the pandemic.

“Regarding the question as to what has stopped the trust from supporting the community in this time of COVID-19, it must be noted that the pandemic not only came as a life-threatening disease but also resulted in a state of emergency being declared. The trustees are committed to assisting in the COVID-19 challenges,” said Kruger.

The trust has four trustees – chairperson Nicoletta Kamahene, Percy McNally, Michael Wimmerth and Annelien van Wyk.

During the meeting that took place on 11 August, the trustees suggested that an amount of N.dollars 150 000 should be invested.

