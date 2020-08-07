Keetmanshoop Municipality announces power outage at the southern town

The Keetmanshoop Municipality announced that due to its annual preventative electricity maintenance, there will be a power outage on Sunday between 07h00 and 19h00.

In a public notice, the municipality said the power outage will affect the entire town of Keetmanshoop.

“The reason for the power outage is for our annual preventative maintenance at main intake station and downstream primary switching station and NamPower annual maintenance,” said the notice.

Further, the municipality warned that all installations must be regarded as live at all times as the power supply may be switched on at any time.

“We regret any inconvenience which might result from the power outage,” said the municipality.

Source: Namibia Press Agency