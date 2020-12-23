Keetmanshoop municipality donates 600 food parcels to elderly

The Keetmanshoop Municipality on Wednesday donated 600 food parcels to the elderly at the southern town.

The parcels valued at N.dollars 250 each contained maize meal, macaroni, baking flour, sugar, tea, coffee and soap among other essentials.

Keetmanshoop Mayor, Maree Smit said society will never be able to repay senior citizens for the pillars they are in communities and the contributions they are making in society.

“We can never forget the important role they played in forging a path to where we are now, a free nation, and the generations that followed can now call themselves born frees,” she added.

Smit said the year 2020 was not an easy one as it came with the coronavirus pandemic, and the senior citizens and other vulnerable members of the community were affected negatively by the pandemic.

“It was a heartbreaking year that saw many losing jobs, some having to accept pay cuts, and breadwinners losing their lives. We are all aware that our elderly are still the caretakers in some households and that this pandemic may have left them struggling even more,” she said.

Smit noted that the pandemic has also impacted the Keetmanshoop Municipality, especially with the decrease in revenue collection due to the moratorium on cutting water.

“Since disconnection of water is our only means of ensuring that defaulters honour their commitments, this moratorium placed a serious hamper on revenue collection hence the money available for corporate responsibility initiatives is much less than last year,” she stressed.

The food parcels were donated by the municipality to the elderly through 14 churches at the town.

Reverend Rudolf Eiseb of the St. Nicholas African Methodist Episcopal Church thanked the Keetmanshoop Municipality for the gesture.

“We appreciate the municipality that even during these trying times and in the midst of COVID-19 they are able to provide for our elders, it is something commendable,” he said speaking to Nampa.

Source: Namibia Press Agency