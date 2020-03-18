Keetmanshoop Municipality introduces social tariff for low income residents

The Keetmanshoop Municipality has introduce a new residential social tariff up to 15 Amps for the low income residential customers the municipal Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Desmond Basson has said.

The new tariff was approved by the Electricity Control Board and all low income residential customers with an electricity requirement of 15 Amps and less are invited to visit the Keetmanshoop Electricity Department Unit (KEBU) offices to apply for the new tariff.

'Council is hopeful that this arrangement will bring much needed relief to our customers,' said Basson.

Basson who was speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday said residents living in areas that have been serviced with electricity but have no electricity in the main dwellings on their erven because they are not able to pay the connection fee of N.dollars 4 000 are invited to visit KEBU office for the connection.

The residents will be able to pay the connection fee in installments.

'Residents are required to complete an application form, submit proof of ownership, identification document and other relevant documentation in order to be considered for service connection, however it must be emphasized that only one connection per erf is permitted,' said the CEO.

Basson went on to say that KEBU is in the process to make contact with all residential customers with arrear accounts to propose debt collection through pre-paid vending adding that residential customers whose electricity have been disconnected are also required to visit KABU to discuss re-connection options by means of debt collection through pre-paid vending.

According to the Senior Manager at KEBU, Reginald Brandt for the municipality to do debt collection through the pre-paid vending means residents that are in arrears will have pre-paid boxes installed in their houses.

'Now when the customer has to buy prepaid electricity under the pre-paid vending 30 percent of the purchased electricity will go to the arrears, meaning if a customer buys N.dollars 100 electricity the customer only get N.dollars 70 worth of electricity and the N.dollars 30 goes to the arrears,' he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency