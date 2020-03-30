Keetmanshoop municipality loses millions due to illegal connections of borehole water

The Keetmanshoop Municiplity Chief Executive Officer, Desmond Basson said the Municipality has lost borehole water amounting between N.dollars 800 000 and N.dollars 1 million due to illegal connection.

Speaking during a press conference here recently Basson said that the amount is an estimate as it could be more or less due to the fact that they is no fixed cost put on borehole water.

‘Council took immediate actions when the illegal connections was bought under their attentions in October 2018, we appointed an independent consultant to investigate the matter but it has not been resolved yet, hence no legal or disciplinary actions has been taken,’ he said.

The municipality found that there was a meter connected to one of the borehole located on the B1 road that was used to as a means to steal the water, initially the borehole provide water to the J.Stephanus Stadium.

‘At this point investigations is still going but those who are involved will face prosecution as criminal cases will be opened against them once the investigations are completed,’ said Basson.

According to the CEO the municipality awaits an answer from the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform as to who owns the boreholes.

‘The ownership of the boreholes and the responsibility with regards to the licencing of local authorities to sell boreholes water are some of the issues that need to be clarified before any action can be taken,’ he said.

Basson also said there are employees of the municipality that are implicated in the illegal water connections adding that those employees will also face criminal charges.

Keetmanshoop Mayor, Gaudentia Krohne said the municipality has written letters to the Executive Director at the ministry of Agriculture and also to the former minister and the municipality still waits for the answer on the ownership of the boreholes.

‘We will write another letter now to the new minister and hopefully the issue will be resolved,’ she said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency