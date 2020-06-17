Keetmanshoop Municipality offers relief for businesses

The Keetmanshoop Municipality said all refuse removal charges will be restricted to only two bins per month for hospitality businesses as from July till December 2020.

In a statement to the media on Wednesday the municipality said it took note of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has local businesses and has decided to waive some of the fees and penalties.

Currently businesses pay N.dollars 503.66 for two bins while businesses that have between two and 10 bins pay N.dollars 2 095.22.

Businesses that have more than 10 bins have pay N.dollars 240 per bin and as it stands businesses will only pay for two bins regardless if they have more bins.

The municipality said all monthly fees for advertising boards are waived from 01 July to 31 December 2020. Such advertising boards cost on average between N.dollars 200 and N.dollars 2 000 per month.

Further the municipality has also decided to waive penalties on late registration and re-registration of businesses from 1 July 2020 to 31 March 2021.

Earlier in an interview with Nampa municipality Public relation officer, dawn Kruger said the municipality has decided to start cutting and removing trees in residential erven to generate more income for the municipality.

‘In the past such services were offered by private companies or individual and the public has been requesting that we do it, so we have decided to do so and it will also generate more income for us,’ she said.

Residents that wants small trees to be cut and remove will pay N.dollars 500, while for a medium trees is N.dollars 750 and a large tree cost is N.dollars 1 000.

Kruger said those found illegally connecting, bypassing or tampering with water meters and are second time offenders will be fine N.dollars 10 000.

‘We have also introduce a new tariff on prepaid water meter in the past customers could only pay for the water they are using, for instance if one uses N.dollars 20 water they had to pay that amount but now they will have to pay a 10 per cent interest,’ said Kruger.

Source: Namibia Press Agency