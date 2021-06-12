Keetmanshoop Municipality reduce plot price in new extension

The Keetmanshoop Municipality said it has resorted to decrease the price per plot in the new Brukharos extension to N.dollars 16 900 per plot for low-income earners to afford the plots.

The initial price per plot was N.dollars 31 797 and the municipality decided to remove the cost of constructing sewer systems from the selling price, thus reducing the selling price to N.dollars 16 900.

Keetmanshoop Municipality Public Relations Officer, Dawn Kruger told Nampa the municipality donated the land at no cost, adding that the N.dollars 16 900 the residents are paying include water connections and transfer of title.

“In order to make the plots more affordable the municipality decided in June this year to remove the cost of constructing the sewer system from the sales price, as a result, the price per plot was reduced from N.dollars 31 797 to N.dollars 16 900,” she cited.

She said the municipality will include the cost for the sewer system in the next annual budget, thus subsidising the development of the new extension in order to make it more affordable to low-income residents of Keetmanshoop.

“The municipality expects funds to be available in order to install the sewer system until end of 2022. The amount of the plot has to be paid off within a period of one year and two months, a deposit of N.dollars 4 900 needs to be paid within two months of registration and the remaining amount paid off in instalments of N.dollars 1 000 per month,” said Kruger.

Brukharos is a new extension at the southern town set to help decongest the Extension 7 informal settlement.

Kruger said the town council has gone into partnership with Development Workshop Namibia to service the 320 plots at the new extension.

“When we were formalising Extension 7, we saw that the households in that extension were too many and if we have to formalise, we will only accommodate 300 households out of the 600 households that are currently there, for this reason we decided to have a new extension where we can accommodate the rest of the Extension 7 households,” she said.

Kruger urged residents of Extension 7 to visit the office of the Fire Brigade to register and sign the purchase agreement for the plots.

“Priority will be given to residents from Extension 7 for the month of June and as from July 2021 onwards those residents that are on the municipality’s waiting list can also register,” she urged.

The Keetmanshoop Municipality waiting list has at least 3 000 residents that need housing.

