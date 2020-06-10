Keetmanshoop Municipality said the re-connection fees and consumption of water for customers since the outbreak of COVID-19

The Keetmanshoop Municipality said the re-connection fees and consumption of water for customers whose taps were open since the outbreak of COVID-19 amounted to N.dollars 650 000 by the end of May.

In March this year former Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Peya Mushelenga in a letter addressed to all regional councils, town councils, village councils and municipalities directed that all taps of residents in arrears that were disconnected, should be opened in the fight against COVID-19.

The municipality at the southern town reconnected the taps of 296 households.

In an interview with Nampa today, Keetmanshoop Municipality Public Relations Officer (PRO) Dawn Kruger said the N.dollars 650 000 is expected to increase as it was calculated from March to May.

She said on average, those households that had their water reconnected used water worth N.dollars 422 per month.

The PRO urged the customers who had their water reconnected to pay their bills because as it stands, many customers are not paying their accounts.

Source: Namibia Press Agency