Keetmanshoop Urban Constituency by-election kicks off smoothly

The by-elections for the Keetmanshoop Urban Constituency started off at a slow pace at several polling stations in the constituency.

When Nampa visited the W.K Rover hall around 06h45 there were close to 50 people ready to cast their votes.

The polling station opened at 07h00 as per the Electoral Act with the first vote cast at 07h06.

When this news agency visited the polling station at the Multi Purpose Youth Centre at 078 there were only 20 people in the queue. According to the Presiding offer at the polling station, Deidre Isaak said the pre-polling was conducted on time and they were able to open on time.

The presiding offers at the St Francis de Sales Centre polling station, Isabella Visage told Nampa that by 07h45 close to 45 people had already cast their votes.

We opened on time, there were no problems that we have encountered, everything is going smoothly, she added.

The polling station at the Namibian Defence Force base had 20 people in the queue when Nampa arrived at 08h00.

We expect a lot of people as last year we had close to 700 people that cast votes at this polling station, said Edward De Klerk the presiding offer at the polling station.

However he was quick to acknowledge that since the election is only for one constituency the number might drop.

I want to urge the people to come as this polling station is an open polling station everyone is allowed is not only for the NDF people, he said.

Other polling station visited by Nampa were Public Library Hall were 20 people were in the queue and at Westdene Stadium Hall close to 15 people were seen in the queue.

Close to 11 534 people are expected to cast their votes for the Keetmanshoop urban constituency elections.

Polls close at 21h00.

The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of former Keetmanshoop urban constituency councillor Hilma Nicanor in compliance with the Electoral Act, No. 5 of 2014 and the Namibian Constitution, in order for her to qualify as candidate for the National Assembly.

Other by-elections are taking place in Walvis Bay urban Constituency, Gobabis Constituency and Khomasdal Constituency.

Source: Namibia Press Agency