Kehenge Periodic Court denies bail to alleged rape suspect

A 31-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping a 27 �year-old woman in Nkurenkuru, last Friday was on Tuesday denied bail during his first court appearance at the Kahenge Periodic court.

Paulus Baroka Nghiyalwa, 31, appeared before magistrate Barry Mufana on two charges of rape and common assault.

Nghiyalwa was informed of his right to either apply for a State-funded lawyer through the Ministry of Justice's Legal Aid Directorate, acquire the services of a private lawyer to conduct his own defence.

His case was postponed to 12 March 2020 to allow for further police investigations and for the accused to apply for legal aid.

Public Prosecutor, Godfrey Shivolo represented the state in the matter.

Nghiyalwa was arrested last Friday for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman in Nkurenkuru's Kanyenga location at around 23h45.

It is alleged that the suspect assaulted the victim with his bare hands first and thereafter pulled her forcefully into his tent where he had sexual intercourse with the victim without her consent.

