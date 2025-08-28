Arthur Rejoins Boyhood Club Gremio on Loan



Nairobi: Kenyan President William Ruto on Thursday urged the national team to move past their African Nations Championship (CHAN) disappointment and focus on preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).





According to Namibia Press Agency, Kenya is set to co-host Africa’s premier continental tournament once again, this time alongside neighbors Uganda and Tanzania, with whom it has jointly staged the CHAN that concludes Saturday in Nairobi. President Ruto addressed the national team, acknowledging their efforts despite not reaching the finals. “You didn’t make it to the finals but you made us proud and brought the nation together. And because we were holding a continental tournament for the first time in 40 years, it is understandable that we may not have been as ready as we should,” Ruto told the team.





Ruto emphasized the importance of preparation for the upcoming AFCON, stating, “And now that we have time, we must prepare for AFCON properly. We know AFCON is much more difficult but we will be much more prepared this time round. We begin the journey for AFCON 2027 today.” Ahead of the CHAN – a tournament designed for domestic-based players only – Ruto had promised each squad member a two-bedroom housing unit under the national affordable housing scheme if they won the title.





Despite a quarterfinal defeat to Madagascar on penalties that ended Kenya’s debut campaign on August 15 in Nairobi, Ruto announced at a reception for the team that the government would cover half the cost of the promised housing units to reward the players for uniting the nation. Each house is valued at $15,450, with players being offered flexible payment terms for the remaining balance. They have the option to choose a unit in any city or town, but they cannot exchange the property for cash.





Head coach Benni McCarthy and captain Abud Omar expressed gratitude for the initiative and pledged to focus on AFCON preparations. Omar stated, “Stadiums were full because of your hard work, commitment and your support. We are grateful but at the end of the day, we feel we have disappointed many Kenyans because we thought and we believed that we are going to win the CHAN.” He added, “But unfortunately, God had his own plans, so I just want to take this opportunity to say that we are sorry and we are going to do better.”





Madagascar will face two-time champion Morocco in the CHAN final on Saturday in Nairobi.

