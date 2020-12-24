||Kharas education directorate employee appears in court on fraud charges

A 41-year-old woman arrested on Tuesday for allegedly defrauding the ||Kharas Directorate of Education Arts and Culture of over N.dollars 200 000, has been granted bail of N.dollars 8 000 bail in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate’s Court.

Enid Deku, a senior accountant in the directorate, and her co-accused, 36-year-old Thomas Nakambonde and Ellna Swartbooi, made their first court appearance before magistrate Melissa Mungunda on Wednesday.

Bail of N.dollars 8 000 was granted to all three accused and Mungunda postponed the case to 25 January 2021 for further police investigations and for Nakambonde and Swartbooi to acquire legal representation.

According to court documents seen by Nampa on Thursday, Deku was represented by private lawyer Percy McNally, while Nakambonde and Swartbooi informed the court that they will seek the services of private lawyers.

The State was represented by Lewis Chigunwe.

The Namibian Police Force’s (NamPol) Acting Regional Commander for ||Kharas, Deputy Commissioner Tauno Hamukoto told Nampa on Thursday the senior accountant allegedly transferred State money from the directorate’s bank account to the bank accounts of Nakambonde and Swartbooi on 11 December 2020. The money was then withdrawn and reportedly given to Deku.

Source: Namibia Press Agency