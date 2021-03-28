||Kharas elects new sports leaders

The ||Kharas Region on Saturday elected a new regional Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) committee that will serve the region for the next three years.

The election occurred during a meeting chaired by outgoing NSC committee chairperson, Johannes Eiman, and was attended by school teachers and sports analysts within the region.

Eiman said the committee will represent all sports codes and will be the link between the NSC and the sports community.

“The committee should ensure the smooth running of sports in the region. NSC is in the process to decentralise its operations and this committee will represent NSC in the region. The committee will be given a budget to run sports programmes within the region,” he said.

Eiman said that the NSC will establish a regional office, adding that the new committee will be responsible for organising all regional tournaments.

The NSC regional committee chairperson was designated to Laurentia Mwilima, while Bredon Prince was elected as vice-chairperson with Emrico Blaauw as secretary-general. The portfolio of treasurer went to Frans Amupala, while Inger-Lize Cloete was elected committee coordinator.

In her acceptance speech, Mwilima called on the new committee members to work as a team with a common goal, which is to ensure that sport in the region is active.

“Thank you very much for trusting me with this role. Let us work together and ensure that all the sports codes that are active in the region remain active. This region was known for being good at sports [and] we need to bring that back. We need to put this region on the map and together we can,” she said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency